Police Association's Firearms Register Call "A Distraction"

The Police Association’s call to implement a firearms register looks like an attempt to distract ahead of the release next week of the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques.

Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) Chairman Michael Dowling says:

“We expect the Royal Commission will be very critical of Police’s administration of the Arms Act.

“Mr Cahill seems to be making an agitated attempt to distract from Police failures that precipitated the Christchurch mosque tragedy.”

“Police may have had more time to consider some of the findings of the Royal Commission than the general public. We ask that the public get a chance to consider the findings before government agencies punish licenced firearm owners further for their failings. Our members have felt scapegoated by Police with the introduction of Arms Act amendments.

“A firearms register would not have stopped Brenton Tarrant from committing his heinous crimes. But proper Police vetting would have stopped him receiving a firearms licence in the first place.”

“Firearms licenses have also been issued to gang affiliates, are being stolen from licenced owners or illegally imported along with drugs and other contraband items.

“A firearms register will not make New Zealanders any safer from criminal gangs with nefarious intent who have access to existing firearm stockpiles.”

