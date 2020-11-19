New Conservative Party Leadership Change

After a thorough and robust review of the party leadership by the New Conservative Board, we have come to the difficult decision to look for a fresh approach to the leadership of New Conservative and have relieved Leighton Baker of the leadership of the party at this time.

Elliot Ikilei will step into the position of Leader and Victoria O'Brien into Deputy Leader effective immediately. We welcome them to their new roles and know that they both have strong support within the party and huge respect outside the party. They both have what it takes to lead us through the next phase of our journey.

No-one can deny Leighton’s devotion to the party and conservative politics over many years and multiple campaigns. The Board publicly thanks Leighton for his service and investment, and for continuing to help grow this movement that he has played such a big part in building.



© Scoop Media

