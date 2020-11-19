New Conservative Party Leadership Change
Thursday, 19 November 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Conservative
After a thorough and robust review of the party
leadership by the New Conservative Board, we have come to
the difficult decision to look for a fresh approach to the
leadership of New Conservative and have relieved Leighton
Baker of the leadership of the party at this
time.
Elliot Ikilei will step into the position
of Leader and Victoria O'Brien into Deputy Leader effective
immediately. We welcome them to their new roles and know
that they both have strong support within the party and huge
respect outside the party. They both have what it takes to
lead us through the next phase of our journey.
No-one
can deny Leighton’s devotion to the party and conservative
politics over many years and multiple campaigns. The Board
publicly thanks Leighton for his service and investment, and
for continuing to help grow this movement that he has played
such a big part in
building.
