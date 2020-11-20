Grey Power Is Disappointed To Learn Of More Bank Closures
Friday, 20 November 2020, 11:43 am
Press Release: Grey Power New Zealand
Many older people are being left without essential
services because of cost cutting and the march of modern
technology. It is now expected that most banking
transactions can occur via the internet or
telephone.
Jan Pentecost, President of the Grey Power
Federation, said “we have lobbied relevant agencies since
2016 to ensure, to the best of our ability, that older
people are not disadvantaged by bank closures and the
transfer of banking business to digital technology because
numerous older people do not or cannot use the
internet.
Some live in rural areas with only
intermittent or no internet coverage, hearing and sight
difficulties mean that telephone discussions with banking
staff is challenging, access to banking facilities far
removed from their home is difficult because many can no
longer drive and all this requires the growing dependence of
the elderly to allow others to manage their finances,
potentially leading to elder abuse.
Grey Power is
watching the capacity of the banking hub trial with great
interest. Let’s hope it will alleviate our concerns. After
all, older people matter
too.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>