Cancelling Canterbury Basin Drilling Plans A Wise Decision, Says Extinction Rebellion

Friday, 20 November 2020, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion Otautahi

Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi say that Beach Energy’s announcement that they won’t be deep sea oil and gas drilling in the Canterbury Basin this summer is a wise decision.

“Communities around Aotearoa have been resisting deep sea oil for over ten years—perhaps oil companies are finally reading the room,” says XR spokesperson Siana Fitzjohn.

In March of this year, members of Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi boarded OMV’s oil rig COSL Prospector as it travelled through the Cook Strait.

“More Kiwis are willing to take action against these companies at sea. It looks like Beach Energy have decided not to offer us that challenge this summer and we think that’s a wise move,” says Fitzjohn, who was one of two climbers who boarded OMV’s rig.

Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi maintain that fossil fuel exploration in Aotearoa should be stopped because of the climate crisis. XR Ōtautahi member Erik Kennedy says that companies should prepare for big shifts towards a greener, more equitable economy.

“If PEPANZ [the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand] continue to pin their hopes on expanding New Zealand’s fossil fuel sector then we’re afraid disappointment is something they’ll have to get used to.”

