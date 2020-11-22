Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealanders Place High Trust In Our Democratic System

Sunday, 22 November 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Research New Zealand

New Zealanders have more Trust and Confidence in our democratic process than elsewhere, and there is interest in increasing the Parliamentary term to four years.

The topic:

Thinking about recent events, we thought it would be interesting to look at New Zealanders’ confidence in our democratic process relative to other countries, and to explore interest in potential changes to our electoral system.

Our November poll of n=1,004 New Zealanders, 18 years of age and over was completed between 12 and 16 November 2020. We asked two questions in order to:

• Measure the level of full Trust and Confidence in New Zealand’s democratic process compared to other countries, including Australia, the UK, USA, and Hong Kong.

• Gauge support for suggested changes to New Zealand’s electoral system including increasing the Parliamentary term from 3 to 4 years, the introduction of compulsory voting, and lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 years.

The main findings of this poll are:

Ninety percent of New Zealanders (90%) have full Trust and Confidence in New Zealand’s democratic process.

Two-thirds (66%) have full Trust and Confidence in the democratic process of Australia and over half (55%) for the UK.

There was significantly less full Trust and Confidence in the American democratic process at less than a quarter (23%), and very little for Hong Kong at only eight percent.

Three-fifths (61%) of New Zealanders would support increasing the Parliamentary term from 3 to 4 years.

There was less support for the introduction of compulsory voting (supported by 40%) and lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 years (supported by 20%). Key results – full Trust and Confidence in New Zealand’s democratic process:

The key results are as follows:

Ninety percent of New Zealanders (90%) have full Trust and Confidence in New Zealand’s democratic process.

          This was consistent regardless of age group, gender, or region. 

Two-thirds (66%) have full Trust and Confidence in the democratic process of Australia and over half (55%) for the UK.

There was significantly less full Trust and Confidence in the American democratic process at less than a quarter (23%), and very little for Hong Kong at only eight percent.

            Aucklanders were the most likely to trust the American democratic process at 30%, while South Islanders were least likely at 16%.

Table 1: Thinking about recent events, would you say you have full Trust and Confidence in the democratic process in the following countries?

  • Age is a significant factor (see Table 2) – younger respondents (18 to 34 years) were less likely to have confidence in the democratic process of Australia (58%), the UK (44%), and the USA (18%). However, with Hong Kong it was the older respondents who were less likely to trust the democratic process (3% of those aged 55 or older).

Table 2: Thinking about recent events, would you say you have full Trust and Confidence in the democratic process in the following countries?

Key results – Support for changes to New Zealand’s electoral system:

The key results are as follows:

Three-fifths (61%) of New Zealanders would support increasing the Parliamentary term from 3 to 4 years.

This was consistently supported across the regions.

Younger respondents were less in favour with 53% of 18 to 34 year olds in support compared to 62% of 35 to 54 year olds and 67% of those aged 55 years or older.

Forty percent would support the introduction of compulsory voting in New Zealand. There was strongest support from Aucklanders at 45%.

Twenty percent support lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 years.

    Not surprisingly, support was strongest amongst younger respondents, with support from 28% of 18 to 34 year olds, 23% of 35 to 54 year olds and just 11% of those aged 55 or older.

      Male respondents were more in favour at 24% compared to females at 17%, and Wellington was the region most in favour with 29% support.

Table 3: In New Zealand, a number of commentators have proposed changes to our electoral system. Which (if any) of these changes would you support?

Comment:

“Recent events appear to have reinforced New Zealanders’ pride in our country’s democratic process, especially when compared to other countries like the United States and Hong Kong. In terms of potential changes to our electoral system, currently there is little support for making voting compulsory in New Zealand or lowering the voting age. However, the results show there is support for considering a change to increase the Parliamentary term from 3 years to 4 years.”

- Research New Zealand Managing Partner, Emanuel Kalafatelis.

This survey of 1,004 respondents aged 18 years and over was conducted online between 12 and 16 November 2020. The maximum margin of error is +/- 3.1 percent (at the 95 percent confidence level). The sample has been weighted by gender and age to ensure the results are representative of the population 18 years plus based on these demographic criteria.

The survey was not undertaken on behalf of any organisation, but as part of Research New Zealand’s social poll of New Zealanders’ opinions about topical issues.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Research New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 