Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wikipedia Homepage Exposure For New MPs

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Wikipedia NZ

The new Parliament will have its first sitting day on Wednesday and Aotearoa will welcome 42 new MPs. Wikipedia will mark this event by featuring 19 of those new MPs on its homepage (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Page) from 1pm on Wednesday for 24 hours.

Wikipedia’s homepage covers a range of topic areas and is viewed by an average of 6.5 million people worldwide every day. One of those topic areas is “Did you know…?”, which features interesting and unusual facts from newly published Wikipedia articles. The community of New Zealand Wikipedians – all of whom are volunteers and are located all over the country – had prepared draft biographical articles prior to the election for those candidates expected to enter parliament as a newcomer. By early Sunday morning after election day, each new MP (as they were known based on the preliminary results) had an article live on Wikipedia. These new articles immediately attracted readers, with some articles receiving between 1,000 and 5,000 views in the first 24 hours after publication. The team of editors then had one week to meet quality requirements for homepage exposure; 19 biographies made the cut.

Below is the text as it will appear, accompanied by the photo montage shown:

Did you know...

... that 42 new MPs were elected to the 53rd New Zealand Parliament: 23 for Labour including Arena Williams, Ibrahim Omer, Helen White, Neru Leavasa, Ingrid Leary, Rachel Brooking, Anna Lorck, Tracey McLellan, and Shanan Halbert (all pictured); 5 for National including Joseph Mooney, Simon Watts, and Penny Simmonds; 9 for ACT including Toni Severin, Simon Court, Brooke van Velden, and Chris Baillie; 3 for the Greens including Ricardo Menéndez March and Teanau Tuiono; and 2 for Māori including Rawiri Waititi?

New Zealand Wikipedians have used the process of preparing draft bios for likely MPs since the 2011 general election. It means that when people wake up on the Sunday after election day, they will find an article for each new MP on Wikipedia. Obviously, those articles are initially often quite basic. But through input from a wide range of volunteers, article quality improves over time.

Axel says:

“For the 2020 general election, we wrote to all parties contesting the election to make sets of photos available of their candidates. Photos for Wikipedia are hosted on Wikimedia Commons and one of the requirements is that those photos must have a free license allowing re-use, even for commercial purposes. Only the Labour Party responded positively to that request, hence all photos used for this DYK are of new Labour MPs.”

Tamsin Braisher, one of the editors involved in submitting the DYK (Did you know) commented:

"As a newer Wikipedia editor, this was a great learning experience for me. It is rare for a 'Did you know' fact to get submitted referencing so many articles at once, so it caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the editing group to begin with. The community was very supportive, though, with a whole team of people tidying up the articles and helping us jump through all the procedural hoops. It is great to see the result of everyone's hard work on the front page of Wikipedia!".

If anyone would like to get into editing of Wikipedia themselves, the New Zealand Wikipedians currently run regular online training sessions for beginners: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:Meetup/Aotearoa_New_Zealand_Editor_Support

Photo montage to appear on Wikipedia’s homepage. Attribution: New Zealand Labour Party, montage by Canley, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wikipedia NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared

There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>

 

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader’s Speech At Annual General Meeting

Good morning delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge the party president, regional chairs, board members, National Party staff, our MPs, our candidates, and most importantly, you – the delegates, ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 