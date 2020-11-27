Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

10 Considerations Before Giving Pets For Christmas

Friday, 27 November 2020, 9:26 am
Press Release: PD Insurance

With the season to be jolly upon us, animal lovers might be tempted to share their joy by putting a puppy or kitten under the Christmas tree. However, PD Insurance is advising Kiwis to avoid the urge unless 100 percent sure it’s the right gift to give.

The pet insurer says companion animals represent a decades-plus commitment of love and attention. They also come at a not-inconsiderable cost to their owner.

“Our advice is to not give a pet as a gift unless you’re sure the receiver can provide the care the animal deserves. Once the novelty has worn off it can and does result in pets being sent to shelters, or even worse,” says Michelle Le Long, PD Insurance Head of NZ Operations.

HUHA NZ says it receives almost 100 calls per month from Kiwis wanting assistance from the shelter because they need to give up a pet. This number increases after Christmas, when new pet parents realise the additional costs and level of commitment involved.

HUHA founder Carolyn Press McKenzie advises, “People busting to give someone a pet should consider giving a gift voucher from an animal shelter instead. Any good shelter will refund them if the gift recipient realises they’re not ready to own a pet after being taken through the adoption process.”

Le Long continues, “We urge anyone considering giving a pet as a Christmas present to carefully think through any pitfalls as well as the many positives. Especially if the recipient of the pet isn’t in your immediate family – then, the risks of issues down the line are amplified.”

1. Pets are for life

Expect cats and dogs to be part of the family for the better part of 20 years. “As a gift, pets not only keep giving, they keep taking. The give and take lasts a long time,” says Le Long. “That’s especially clear when you consider the lifetime cost of owning a pet.”

2. Pets need training and care

Dogs and cats are not toys; they have a mind of their own. Dogs need substantial training and regular exercise, and both cats and dogs need plenty of affection and attention. If the pet gift recipient isn’t prepared to make the effort, the pet will suffer.

3. Pets cost money

Just like humans need a doctor’s visit every so often, so do pets. In an emergency, such costs can skyrocket. And costs are significant even when vet bills aren’t taken into account. Recent PD Insurance research shows the most common spend on pets each year, excluding vet bills - food, toys, boarding, grooming, etc. - is $500-$1,000 (34% of respondents), followed by less than $500 (28%) then $1,000-$2,500 (24%).

Multiply those annual costs by 20 then add vet bills - which are significantly higher if an owner doesn’t have pet insurance - and the lifetime cost of a pet becomes clearer.

4. Expect lifestyle changes

Did we mention pets need attention? This means the lifestyle of a new pet owner will change. “We call our pets fur babies for a reason because, just like children, they need care,” notes Le Long. That includes no more spur-of-the-moment shooting away for a weekend. First, book a sitter or place at the kennels or cattery. And bring a wallet.

5. Renting? Pets just made it harder

If you give a pet to a person who rents, it could make life a whole lot harder for them. “Most rentals have a ‘no pets’ policy. Finding accommodation is harder for pet owners; bear this in mind before considering gifting a pet. Also consider the gift of pet insurance along with it, to cover damage the pet may cause to the property,” says Le Long.

6. Fluffy wants a brush

Part of the reason landlords don’t like pets is because they can be messy. Pet owners know grooming and cleaning up after their fur baby is part of the deal. Does the potential recipient of a gifted pet know what’s required? And are they prepared to take on the work as well as the love and cuddles?

7. Not to be sneezed at

Plenty of folks have allergies. Some to cats and dogs. Even if they’re not the direct recipient of a gifted pet, others in the household could get the sniffles or more. “Be aware of this reality,” says Le Long. “It could adversely affect home harmony.”

8. Getting the snip

Most pets are desexed. Many animals can be a handful if not and unexpected litters can make life very difficult – another factor to bear in mind if the idea of a pet present crosses your mind. Perhaps consider getting it desexed before putting a big red bow on.

9. If you absolutely insist…

Of course, all these reasons might pass muster for someone who really wants a pup or kitty for Christmas and is fully aware of the level and scale of commitment. If that’s the case, consider adopting a pet from a shelter like HUHA. Many fur babies need homes. This could be your chance to save a life, avoiding animal farms and puppy scams.

10. Don’t get it wrong

With tens of thousands of abandoned animals going into shelters every year, the truly sad thing is that some started life as a gifted pet. Bringing them into a caring family is one of the greatest presents you can give - to the recipient and to the pet. However, giving a pet to someone unprepared to put in the time, money and effort to fully experience the joy of a fur baby can have severe consequences for the animal. Be sure your gift will receive ample love and care, and it will no doubt give the same in return.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PD Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared

There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 