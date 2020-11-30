Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Next Whitebait Season Should Be Different

Monday, 30 November 2020, 9:18 am
Press Release: Forest And Bird

As the whitebait season closes for 2020, Forest & Bird is looking for changes before the next season to help our native fish recover.

Whitebait are the juveniles of native freshwater fish. Four of the fish species that make-up whitebait are threatened or in decline, but they are caught in a fishery with few restrictions.

“Our native fish are amazing and they are in real trouble. They need healthy habitats to live in and they need a fishery that gives them a chance to recover,” says Forest & Bird Freshwater Advocate Annabeth Cohen.

"Both fishers and environmentalists want to make sure these fish are here for future generations – both groups want to see things like a catch limit and license in place by next season.”

The Department of Conservation (DOC) ran a consultation on whitebait management in 2020 which shows strong support from both fishers and non-fishers for better rules for managing and monitoring the whitebait fishery.

The Minister of Conservation is expected to make a decision about new whitebait fishing rules before the 2021 whitebait season.

“By next whitebait season we could have some new rules to protect our fish, like licencing so DOC knows how many people are fishing, or a catch limit to make sure people don’t take more than is sustainable.”

Other management options consulted on by DOC include phasing out exports, shortening the season, and creating some river 'refuges’ for whitebait.

“I hope for a future where fish populations are thriving because we didn't wait to put in fishing rules that support long-term freshwater ecosystem improvements."

"Ultimately, if there are plentiful fish there can be plentiful fishing without worry. But we need to see the adult fish upstream returning to abundance before that's possible."

"Our fish face many threats, and the effects of climate change mean we could see a population collapse without much warning. The Minister should implement precautionary changes to protect our precious fish for years to come.” says Ms Cohen.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How America’s Middle East Allies Are Poisoning The Ground Joe Biden Will Inherit

As even the US mainstream media has been reporting, the prime motive for the murder of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh (by Israeli or Saudi operatives, or both) has been to poison the situation that the next US president will inherit. At best, there was only an outside chance that the incoming Biden administration and the outgoing liberal regime of Iranian PM Hassan Rouhani could have revived the Iran anti-nuclear deal that Rouhani had negotiated in 2015 with Barack Obama. Deliberately though, America’s allies have now made it impossible for Biden to pursue that option... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 