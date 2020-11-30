EDS Calls For The Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act To Be Beefed Up

In
a new report released today, the Environmental Defence
Society (EDS) has called for a strengthening of the Hauraki
Gulf Marine Park Act 2000 to better protect the landscapes
of the Hauraki Gulf Islands. The
report is one of a series of case studies EDS is undertaking
as part of a broader investigation into landscape protection
in New Zealand. EDS has already released case study reports
on the Mackenzie Basin, Waitākere Ranges, and
tourism. Co-authored by EDS Policy Director
Raewyn Peart and EDS Solicitor Cordelia Woodhouse,
Protecting the Hauraki Gulf Islands examines the
effectiveness of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act, current
planning provisions and other approaches in protecting the
landscapes of Waiheke Island, Aotea/Great Barrier Island and
Rākino Island. It was funded by the Auckland
Council. “The Hauraki Gulf is a place of
outstanding landscapes, rich indigenous biodiversity and
spiritual importance to Māori,” said Ms
Woodhouse. “It is an area used by
many to live and work, for recreation and for the sustenance
of human health, wellbeing and
spirit. “Our research concluded that the
Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act is making little useful
contribution to the protection of the island environments.
This is due to its broad language and competing
objectives. “Waiheke Island has been
subject to intense development pressures due to its growing
population and high pre-Covid visitor numbers. We found the
current planning provisions not up to the task, with the
cumulative impacts of case-by-case consenting threatening
‘death by a thousand cuts’. In contrast, there is much
less development pressure on Aotea/Great Barrier and Rākino
islands,” said Ms Woodhouse “More than
half the land on Aotea/Great Barrier Island is managed by
the Department of Conservation. Our research found a woeful
lack of funding allocated to the island by the Department
with biodiversity suffering as a result,” said Ms
Peart. “Rākino is pest free, but
mainly covered in kikuyu grass. The island would benefit
from stronger incentives for landowners to undertake
indigenous replanting. “Auckland Council
is currently reviewing the district plan provisions applying
to these islands for incorporation into the Auckland Unitary
Plan. This is a great opportunity to sharpen up the planning
approach. “On these fragile island
environments, land and sea are very closely connected. We
have recommended the Council adopt an integrated planning
approach, where a precinct plan is developed for each
island, extending over the land and into the surrounding
marine environment. “This would
enable marine protection to be considered in association
with land use planning. “Strengthening
the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act and the planning provisions
in the Auckland Unitary Plan, alongside better tourism
management and greater funding for biodiversity protection,
would go a long way towards protecting these unique island
environments for future generations,” concluded Ms
Peart. The EDS report sets out a number of
recommendations on how landscape management should be
strengthened for the Hauraki Gulf Islands
including: 1. Strengthen the
Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act: to make its objectives,
and the priority between them clearer. In particular, the
Act needs to provide a stronger protective layer over the
important biodiversity and landscape values of the Hauraki
Gulf islands. 2. Strengthen the District
Plan provisions for Waiheke Island: so that they are
clearer and more directive and leave less room for
discretion. Where discretion is exercised, make greater
provision for public input through notification
procedures. 3. Develop a Hauraki Gulf
Islands Overlay: for incorporation within the Auckland
Unitary Plan in order to retain the ethos of the provisions
in the Hauraki Gulf Islands District Plan and a focus on the
individual characteristics of the
islands. 4. Develop tailored
island precinct plans for each island and surrounding marine
area: for incorporation within the Auckland Unitary Plan
below the Hauraki Gulf Islands Overlay. Tailor rules to the
sensitive island environments, incorporate design guidelines
and control the impacts of fishing on marine biodiversity
surrounding the islands. 5. Develop more
strategic and spatially-focused local area plans for the
islands along the model of the Auckland Plan to provide
greater direction for development and conservation on the
islands in the long term 6. Consider
developing co-governance arrangements and legal personhood
for the Aotea Conservation Park: through amendments to
the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park Act to raise its status,
provide a more compelling proposition for funding, and
strengthen Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea’s kaitiaki role
on Aotea/Great Barrier Island. 7.
Promote a move to ‘slow’ tourism: on Aotea/Great
Barrier and Waiheke Islands. To achieve this support the
development and implementation of destination management
plans, revise the concession system on Aotea/Great Barrier
Island and promote sustainable tourism on Waiheke
Island.