Green Party MPs Once Again The Highest Spenders On Air Travel

Responding to the release of MP expenses for July-September, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

“Green Party MPs are burning taxpayer money and fossil fuels at a faster rate than any other party as they jet up and down the country.“

"These spending figures arrive in the same week the government declared a climate emergency at the Greens’ behest. The hypocrisy is enough to make you weep.”

Average air travel spending:

Greens: $5,703

ACT: $5,181

National: $4,866

NZ First: $3,642

Labour: $3,237

Average total spending (accommodation and all travel):

NZ First: $16,528

ACT: $16,337

National: $16,269

Greens: $13,796

Labour: $11,944

Biggest individual spenders (accommodation and all travel):

Louise Upston: $32,541

Gerry Brownlee: $28,282

Nick Smith: $27,987

Judith Collins: 25,012

Simon Bridges: $24,845

The figures above relate to non-Ministerial MPs.

© Scoop Media