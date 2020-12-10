Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unions Call On Government To Support International Convention Against Violence And Harassment At Work

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is calling on the New Zealand Government to ratify an International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention against violence and harassment at work.

"Nobody should ever experience violence and harassment at work. That’s why artists, activists, working people and their unions are calling on the Government to sign up to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention (c190) that asserts the right to a world of work which is free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence," said CTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges.

"There should be zero tolerance of violence and harassment in workplaces. But we know that this is not the case at all workplaces in Aotearoa New Zealand - and throughout the world."

"Today we presented artworks to the Minister for Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Marama Davidson. These artworks have been created to inspire and raise the profile of this international convention. Both the Labour Party and the Green Party have publicly said that they support ensuring that people are safe at work and we see no reason why New Zealand shouldn’t sign on to the convention and make it official on the international stage," Ansell-Bridges said.

