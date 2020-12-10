Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Media Statement From Safeguarding Children/Tiakina Ngā Tamariki

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Safeguarding Children Initiative

A recent media story about a convicted child sex offender working at a New Zealand children’s day care centre as a casual ‘Santa’ is a wake-up call and shows the appalling lack of protection for children in this country, says Safeguarding Children CEO Willow Duffy.

“I’m sure that people wouldn’t want their own children sitting on the knee of a sex offender so why is this allowed to happen to any children at all? It is unacceptable that people who volunteer with children are not required to undergo police vetting and reference checking.”

New Zealand’s current legislation The Children’s Act does not require volunteers or the subcategory of ‘visitors’, which was used in the case of the day care centre, to undergo police vetting and reference checking. “New Zealand is years behind other countries such as the United Kingdom in this respect. The lack of protections for children makes such volunteer roles attractive to people who seek to harm chidren and puts our children at risk.”

Duffy says that organisations often say that if they required volunteers to be vetted in this way then they will have no volunteers coming forward but that this excuse is not acceptable nor does it prioritise the safety and needs of children.

“New Zealand legislation and guidelines are not good enough. We need to go above and beyond them to protect our children. My call to action is that parents start asking difficult questions and ask organisations “What are you doing to protect my children?” Assert your rights as a parent and advocate for your child. Ask organisations, “How do you recruit? Show me.”

“Children have the right to be safe. Parents have a right to know that their children are safe. Parents should challenge organisations because we could be waiting for legislation to change for a long time.”

There’s no doubt that legislative and systemic change is needed, says Duffy. “The Children’s Act should be the fence of safety around children and the fence is broken and needs fixing urgently. There are whole sectors that work with children that don’t have to comply. If they don’t comply what happens? There’s no carrot, there’s no stick.”

Duffy says that her organisation is constantly raising these concerns and that they have been echoed by the Children’s Commissioner. “We call upon the Government to use its next term to make the legislative and systemic changes needed to prevent abuse and neglect of children. A great first step is to make sure that Santa is a safe and well trained person who creates nothing but wonderful memories for our children.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safeguarding Children Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 