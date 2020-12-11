Have Your Say On The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Treaty

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a plurilateral treaty-level agreement intended to deepen New Zealand’s trade and economic connections in the Asia-Pacific region. Fifteen countries from the Asia-Pacific region signed RCEP in November 2020.

The RCEP would provide for future cooperation across a number of trade and economic areas; preserve New Zealand’s right to regulate for legitimate public policy purposes; uphold the Treaty of Waitangi; and create new opportunities for international trade and other economic benefits contributing to improving well-being and living standards for all New Zealanders.

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee’s consideration of the treaty is the next stage in confirming the RCEP. The committee’s consideration will draw any matters of interest to the attention of the House.

The treaty would require some minor amendments to the Tariff Act 1988, and the Customs and Excise Regulations 1996. These changes would be made after the committee has presented its report to the House.

Tell the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee what you think

Make a submission on the treaty and its National Impact Analysis by midnight on 28 January 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Get more details about the treaty

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



