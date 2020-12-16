Maniapoto To Initial Deed Of Settlement

On Thursday 17th December, the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB) will be initialling the Maniapoto Deed of Settlement (DOS) with the Crown, to settle the historical treaty claims of Maniapoto (all inclusive within Te Nehenehenui).

The initialling will be taking place in Parliament Buildings in Wellington, with the Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Hon. Andrew Little and other Crown officials.

“What initialling means is that the DOS and proposed Post Settlement Governance Entity (PSGE) can now be presented to our people to consider. It is our people who will make the final decision on whether or not this settlement is agreed. We will be holding a series of hui in early 2021 to talk through the proposed DOS and PSGE with our whānau” says MMTB Chair, Keith Ikin.

There are a number of matters that are still unresolved with the Crown. Mr Ikin says they will continue to push for progress on these matters over the next 2-3 months.

“This is a significant time for our people. It is the most important decision we will make in our generation.”

“As we initial on Thursday, we reflect on the sacrifice and the hard work of our whānau over many generations who fought and advocated for our people within Te Nehenehenui.”

A key focus of MMTB has been to take an inclusive approach with all, ensuring everyone has had an opportunity to have their say throughout this journey.

“It is really important that our whānau who whakapapa within Te Nehenehenui, are fully informed and participate in the decision to approve, or not, the proposed settlement (ratification).”

“The DOS seeks to provide redress for historical injustice and sets out the expectations of a relationship with the Crown that our tūpuna have sought over many generations. The legacy our tūpuna have left us, their descendants within Te Rohe Pōtae, is one that is built on kotahitanga. Our rohe has withstood the intergenerational challenges of colonisation through our commitment to solidarity and finding our own way forward as a people. This settlement provides opportunities for our generation and for generations to come.”

A copy of the initialled Deed of Settlement will be made available on our website at www.maniapoto.iwi.nz

To keep informed on what is happening within the settlement space, we encourage whānau to register or update your details on the Maniapoto Tribal Register. Details can be found at www.maniapoto.iwi.nz/tribal-register/

