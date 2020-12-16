Closing Date Set For Submissions On A Proposed Youth Justice Demerit Points System

The Social Services and Community Committee has set a closing date for public submissions on the Oranga Tamariki (Youth Justice Demerit Points) Amendment Bill, which was referred to the committee on 21 July 2020. Submissions will close on Wednesday 3 February 2020.

This Member’s Bill would introduce a youth demerit point system based on the Justice Seriousness Scale, with weighted interventions at each offence. The bill aims to target offending before it becomes habitual, and ensure more intensive interventions to modify behaviour, if demerit points accumulate.

