Closing Date Set For Submissions Child Support Amendment Bill Supplementary Order Paper No 538

The Social Services and Community Committee has set a closing date for public submissions on the Child Support Amendment Bill Supplementary Order Paper No 538.

Currently, late payment penalties are imposed on a liable parent if they do not pay child support on time. Initial penalties are applied in two stages in the first month, and if the amount is not paid incremental penalties are imposed each month the amount is outstanding.

The Supplementary Order Paper proposes amendments that would repeal incremental penalties. This proposal would also simplify the child support penalty write-off rules.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the SOP by midnight on Monday, 18 January 2021.

