Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Improve Financial Assistance For Caregivers

Across New Zealand, there are about 22,000 children who are looked after by caregivers. These caregivers are split into two categories: those who look after children in State care (and receive the foster care allowance), and those who look after children who are not in State care such as whānau or extended family (and receive the orphan's benefit or unsupported child's benefit).

At present there are discrepancies between the supports that these two types of caregivers receive. This bill aims to improve financial assistance for caregivers who receive the orphan's benefit and unsupported child's benefit:

The Social Security (Financial Assistance for Caregivers) Amendment Bill would amend the Social Security Act 2018 to implement the following changes:

· Extend eligibility for the orphans benefit and the unsupported child’s benefit to caregivers who may provide care for less than 12 months.

· Extend the Christmas and birthday allowances to caregivers receiving the orphans benefit and the unsupported child’s benefit at the same rates as those received by caregivers receiving the foster care allowance.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 22 February 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

