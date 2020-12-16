Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Covid Resurgence Support Will Boost Business Confidence

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 1:03 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope has welcomed extensive All of Government planning in the event of a community case of Covid-19 during the holiday period.

The Government has announced support for affected businesses if there is a resurgence of Covid-19, including a Resurgence Support Payment to help businesses directly affected by a move to Alert Level 2 or above for a week or more.

"This will give business certainty over the Christmas period, particularly for sectors like hospitality, retail and events, which face significant disruptions to cashflow as Alert Levels change," Mr Hope says.

The payment would include a core per business rate of $1500 plus $400 per employee up to a total of 50 FTEs ($21,500). Firms that experience a 30% drop in revenue over a 14-day period will be eligible.

The Government has also committed to the Wage Subsidy Scheme whether there is a regional or national move to Alert Levels 3 and 4.

"The Wage Subsidy Scheme has been extremely successful in keeping businesses open and Kiwis in work so far with more than $14 billion paid out to protect 1.8 million jobs.

"In addition, the Government has rolled out a range of initiatives to keep businesses afloat like the business finance guarantee scheme and the small business cashflow scheme. All of these initiatives have helped to protect the livelihoods of New Zealanders."

Mr Hope is reminding New Zealanders not let their guard down as we head into summer.

"The summer holiday period poses some challenges in responding to an outbreak. We continue to encourage businesses to use the QR codes and their customers to scan in."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 