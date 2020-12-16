Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Royal Commission Report Shows Need For Closure Of Large Residences

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner


The devastating interim report of the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care reinforces the call for the phased closure of New Zealand’s large care and protection residences, and the eventual abolition of the four youth justice detention centres, Assistant Māori Commissioner for Children Glenis Philip-Barbara says.
“The scale of hurt inflicted on children and other people in the care of organisations who were supposed to be looking after them is shocking, but may still understate the full extent of the harm,” Assistant Commissioner Philip Barbara says.
“Māori, in particular, are more likely to be abused in state care and suffer from racism and discrimination at every step of the care process. This is why we have called for a Māori-led response to child protection.
“It’d be a mistake to think that what happened in the past is not still happening today. As the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, our focus is on pushing for the changes needed to prevent further harm to more children.
“These solutions must include ways to better support families, whānau, hapū iwi and communities so children and young people can stay where they belong – with whānau – without the need for institutional care or detention.
“Large residential institutions risk causing more harm to children than good. The four Care and Protection residences need to be closed as quickly as possible and the large youth justice centres eventually abolished.
“The interim report also shows the need for a truly independent monitoring system, where children and young people feel safe to disclose abuse.
“Children in large state residences, which we monitor, tell us that it is too hard or they don’t feel safe to make complaints now, so often they simply don’t.
“These tragedies, and our own work show that children and young people need to feel safe to speak up and that when they do, know that someone is really listening and will do something about what they say,” Assistant Commissioner Philip-Barbara says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 