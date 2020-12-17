SFO Closes Christchurch City Council Donations Case

The Serious Fraud Office has closed its investigation into Christchurch City Council election donations.

The investigation focused on campaign donations made to Lianne Dalziel, who is currently the mayor of Christchurch, in 2013, 2016 and 2019.

The SFO found no evidence of any criminal conduct during its investigation.

The Director of the SFO, Julie Read, said, “It is in the public interest that allegations of electoral funding fraud be treated seriously and given due attention. In a representative democracy, voters must have confidence that those who make electoral donations do not unduly influence government decisions. While there was no evidence of corrupt conduct in this matter, the SFO believes further guidance is required at the local government level relating to donations made at fundraising auctions and how they are publicly disclosed.”

The SFO has no further comment.

