Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Consultation Opens On EPA’s Latest Chemical Review

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

We are seeking submissions on a proposed review of the hazard classifications of a range of substances.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) regulates pesticides, household chemicals and other dangerous goods and substances under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act. As well as evaluating and approving substances, we can reassess substances and make decisions about whether the hazard classifications and controls (or rules of use) need updating.

We are proposing to update the hazard classifications of 123 substances - including single chemicals and mixtures - to take into account new information such as study data, and reviews or assessments by overseas chemical regulators.

Changes to hazard classifications may result in changes to the controls that apply to the substances.

The substances covered in the review include tea tree oil, which can cause skin and eye irritation, but currently has no warning listed on how toxic it is if inhaled in high doses during manufacturing.

We are also proposing to update the hazard classification of two agrichemicals, pymetrozine and chlorpropham, to reflect their cancer-causing properties. The changes would lead to clearer labelling guidance for the professionals who use the substances.

This application is being processed as a modified reassessment, which means that only specific aspects of the approvals will be considered during the reassessment, and the approvals cannot be revoked (meaning substances cannot be banned) in this process.

Suppliers, manufacturers and users of chemical products should check the application documents to see whether their products are affected by the proposed changes.

This chemical review is part of our chemical reassessments programme, which includes a Priority Chemicals List of 43 chemicals we believe are most in need of review in New Zealand. More than 700 chemicals were screened during the development of the list, and we continue to screen chemicals when new information becomes available.

Submissions on the chemical review close at 5.00 pm on 26 February 2021.

Read about the substances and make a submission

Find out about the chemical reassessment process

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 