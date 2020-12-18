Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Former ACT MP Invokes Nazism In Describing "Maori Supremacy" - Maori Council Calls For Her Sacking

Friday, 18 December 2020, 9:51 am
Press Release: Maori Council

The New Zealand Maori Council’s Executive Director has called for the sacking of Dr Murial Newman after she quoted Nazi murder Dr Joseph Goebbels when referencing what she is calling “Maori Supremacy” in an article for the “Star News”. Mr Tukaki has labelled the article racist, a disgrace and disgusting:

“The Star should sack this right wing apologies for atrocities on Indigenous peoples and Maori, they should withdraw the article and they should not give coverage to this sort of filth – who in todays modern world feels its ok to quote a Nazi? A Nazi who we know was instrumental in the killing of millions of people? When in New Zealand society was it okay for this to be the type of free speech that was acceptable?” Said Tukaki

“Newman has written a rambling defence of her views in such a way that it is both demonising and dehumanising. It demonises Maoridom our culture, our language and we must stand up to the tide of this sort of view and opinion. That is not free speech invoking quotes from a Nazi” Tukaki said

Tukaki has also said that the leader of ACT, David Seymour, needs to ensure that Newman, a former ACT Party MP has nothing to do with the party and will also be writing to Speaker Trevor Mallard to review all of the former MPs entitlements:

“I know David is a good man and he would be crawling in his skin by one of his own former MPs invoking a Nazi but he does need to state clearly this is not the view shared by his Party. Moreover I will be writing to the Speaker of the House to ensure that there is a review of any entitlements this former MP has – the taxpayer should not be funding this sort of person to write this sort of hoha rubbish. Enough is enough.” Tukaki said

“And for the record – I will be asking the Human Rights Commission to investigate – I will say again and again until the cows come home – the invoking of Nazism in this country is not who we are are and we should not tolerate it.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 