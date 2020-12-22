Toll Workers Walk Off The Job For The Second Time

Workers at Toll Logistics, the third-party logistics arm of global company Toll, have walked off the job today following stalled employment negotiations.

The strike is the second in a matter of weeks as the workers seek to protect their current terms and conditions of employment and get the company to stop unlawfully favouring non-union workers over union workers by paying them more redundancy compensation.

Japan Post announced its intention to sell the Australasian Toll business last month after a series of misfortunes and losses. The company was hit by two large IT breaches, additional costs due to Covid-19, and failed ventures in new markets, such as the United States. In 2017 Japan Post wrote down the value of the business by 400 billion yen, after purchasing the company for over 620 billion yen ($5.9 billion USD) just two years prior.

FIRST Union spokesperson Jared Abbott said the actions of the company in New Zealand have been appalling and was not surprised the business is struggling.

"This is a company that wastes money to undermine their own staff and then wants sympathy when they don’t make a profit. We have tried time and time again to work constructively with the company, but they are not interested. Their lack of a moral compass is impacting their bottom line."

Toll Logistics New Zealand business includes major clients such as Nike and Independent Liquor.

Around 25 workers or 70% of the operational workforce are taking part in the strike action and will be off the job for 24 hours.

Further strike action is planned if a settlement cannot be reached

