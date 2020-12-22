Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

BSA Orders Broadcast Statement And $3000 Costs Against Magic Talk Afternoons With Sean Plunket

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has found a Magic Talk Afternoons with Sean Plunket interview about the legal basis for iwi roadblocks under Covid-19 restrictions, amplified negative stereotypes about Maori and had the potential to cause widespread harm.

It has upheld two complaints about the interview of Te Whānau ā Apanui spokesperson Louis Rapihana.

He was questioned about roadblocks in the eastern Bay of Plenty under Covid-19 Alert Level 4 and what the iwi intended to do if anyone refused to comply with the travel permit requirement established under Alert Level 3.

“The broadcaster felt the segment did not contain a ‘high level of vitriol’. We disagree,” said the Authority.

It said Mr Plunket’s comments and approach had the effect of reflecting and amplifying casual racism towards Māori.

“We consider Mr Plunket’s tone, dismissiveness, repeated interruptions of Mr Rapihana and the comments he made following the interview, were either intended to encourage harmful tropes and views, or reflected ignorance at a level that is offensive and harmful to Māori.”

Given the high level of harm, it determined a broadcast statement and $3000 in costs to the Crown were appropriate.

Ko te whakahau a te BSA me tutuki he whakapāhotanga tauākī whakapāha me te utunga $3000 hei whakawhiu i a Magic Talk Afternoons with Sean Plunket.

I kitea e te Mana Whanonga Kaipāho (BSA) i whākahatia ngā kiritoka kino mō te Māori, ā, tērā pea ka hua mai ngā tūkinotanga whānui i tētahi uiui a Magic Talk Afternoons with Sean Plunket mō te take ture o ngā aukati huarahi ā-iwi i raro i ngā rāhuitanga Kowheori-19.

I whakaūtia ngā amuamu e rua mō te uiui i a Louis Rapihana te kaikōrero o Te Whānau-a-Apanui.

I uiuitia ia mō ngā aukati huarahi i Te Moana-o-Toi i raro i te Pae Mataara 4 o te Kowheori-19, me ngā whāinga a te iwi ki te kore tētahi e whai i ngā whakaritenga hāereere i whakapūmautia i raro i te Pae Mataara 3.

"I pōhēhē te kaiwhakapāho kāore noa i 'nui te mauāhara' i roto i taua wāhanga. E whakahē ana mātou," te kī a te Mana Whanonga.

Ko tā rātou kī, ko te pānga o ngā kōrero me te whāinga a Mr Plunket e whakaata ana, e whākaha ana hoki i te āhua kaikiri ki te Māori.

"Ko tā mātou, ko te reo o Mr Plunket, tōna wairua kawa me ngā tini haukotitanga i a Mr Rapihana, me āna kōrero hoki i muri o te uiui, he takunetanga e akiaki ana i ngā tōaitanga me ngā tirohanga kino, e whakaata ana rānei i te kūaretanga i tētahi taumata e rihariha ana, e kino ana ki te Māori."

Nā te tiketike o te kino, i whakatauhia e te mana whanonga he tika kia whakapāhotia he tauākī whakapāha me te utunga i te $3000 ki te Karauna.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 