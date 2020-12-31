Rawiri Waititi Will Visit Waikeria Tonight
Thursday, 31 December 2020, 6:58 pm
Press Release: Te Whakatohea
MP for Waiariki and Māori Party Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi
is currently en route to Waikeria Prison to meet with the 17
prisoners who have taken over the prison out of protest for
the inhumane treatment they have been subjected to.
"I
have been contacted directly by a number of prisoners who
have made it very clear that they are unwilling to meet with
anyone but myself to discuss their concerns" said
Waititi
"I've heard their call and I am making my way
to Waikeria to meet with them, to listen, to support their
call for justice and work towards a solution"
"The
Māori Party will always advocate for our most vulnerable
people. It is our obligation to do so and we will always
rise to be the voice for the voiceless. This is one of those
times"
"These men belong to whānau. They are are
father's, brothers, son's and uncles"
"They deserve
the right to be treated humanely, with fresh water, food and
clean clothing and they deserve to have someone advocating
for
them"
