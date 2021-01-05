Te Pūtahitanga O Te Waipounamu Welcomes Applications For Wave 13

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is kicking off the new year by welcoming applications for Wave 13, the latest round of Whānau Ora funding available to individuals, community groups and organisations throughout Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura. Applications open today and will close at noon on Friday 29 January.

Pouārahi Helen Leahy says that Wave 13 is part of the Whānau Ora commissioning agency’s intention to help whānau and communities recover from the challenges of 2020.

“Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu wants to start this year in a brighter way, which is why we’re offering a new wave of funding,” says Ms Leahy. “Wave 13 will provide whānau with a platform to create opportunities out of the challenges we all experienced last year due to COVID-19.

“We know that the most creative and effective solutions to those challenges can be found amongst our whānau and communities, and we want to help bring them to life.”

Wave funding provides financial support to projects and entities that deliver Whānau Ora outcomes; a broad set of outcomes which represents the range of aspirations whānau have to improve their wellbeing.

The team from Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu will be hosting a series of workshops throughout the South Island between 14 and 21 January to help whānau complete the application process. Visit www.teputahitanga.org for more information.

Background information

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, and represents a legal partnership of the nine iwi of the South Island. Wave commissioning rounds provide applicants with direct access to Whānau Ora investment through open tender. Whānau living in Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura are encouraged to apply for funding for innovative programmes and initiatives that are whānau-centred, intergenerational, self-determining and provide direct impact.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

