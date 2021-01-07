Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Spend Massive Covid Overpayment On Climate - Greenpeace

Thursday, 7 January 2021, 7:08 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Official figures released by Greenpeace show the Government could be due a huge refund from the Covid wage subsidy scheme.

The environmental organisation has some strong views on how it could be spent.

A total of $14 billion was paid out to businesses which claimed a substantial income drop during the pandemic.

Figures obtained under the official information act reveal GST receipts in the first nine months of 2020 jumped by just over two billion compared with 2019 - indicating that business mightn’t have done as badly as expected.

"It looks as if there’s been a big overpayment, potentially in the billions of dollars," says Dr Russel Norman, executive director of Greenpeace Aotearoa.

"Rather than transferring wealth to business - the money should be spent fighting inequality and tackling the climate emergency."

Successful business applicants for the first subsidy needed to predict a 30 per cent drop in revenue, and a 40 per cent decrease for the second instalment.

The figures show net GST receipts actually rose by 14 per cent in the nine months to 30 September 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 - a $2.175 billion increase.

"At a time when we are seeing worsening climate change impacts and more and more people struggling to make ends meet, there are much better ways of spending this stimulus money, such as tackling New Zealand’s biggest source of climate emissions - agriculture."

Greenpeace is calling for a billion dollar fund to help make the transition to regenerative methods of farming. Nearly half of Aotearoa’s greenhouse gases come from agriculture.

After a barrage of news reports highlighting abuse of the wage subsidy scheme, the Ministry for Social Development has begun carrying out random audits of applicants. So far about 10% have been required to make a full or partial repayment of the subsidy.

Fletcher Building reportedly won’t pay back its $68 million wage subsidy even after it laid off 1000 New Zealand workers. Fletcher’s earnings from July to October came to $227m, with the firm announcing that revenues were up $80m from the same time last year.

It's been reported that Fulton Hogan only paid back $1m out of its $34m wage subsidy in spite of making a $222m profit and awarding its shareholders with $79.5m in dividends. The firm announced an increase in after-tax profit of 28% in the year to June.

Greenpeace believes the Government urgently needs to ask all businesses who received payouts for proof that they complied with the terms of the subsidy and get any overpayments back.

"The Government has set aside billions of dollars for the Covid Recovery. Instead of allowing that money to simply make the rich richer, the Government should invest it in making New Zealand a cleaner, fairer and better place for everyone," says Dr Norman.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Senate Races In Georgia

Hi and happy New Year.
Currently, the Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, the upper chamber of US Congress. If the Democrats can manage to win both the Senate races in Georgia tomorrow (NZ time) then vice -President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote on any legislation coming down the pike over the next four years.

Anything less, and President Joe Biden will have to go cap in hand to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and negotiate every aspect of his legislative agenda.... More>>


 
 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 