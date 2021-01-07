Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Islamic Women’s Council Of New Zealand Thanks The Chief Coroner

Thursday, 7 January 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand thanks the Chief Coroner for providing further information to families who lost a loved one in the terrorist attack on Christchurch mosques. On 14 December 2020, the Chief Coroner wrote to the families and some organisations, asking them inform her if there were any matters missed in the Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the attacks.

In order to make that assessment, the families required funding for independent, senior and appropriately qualified legal counsel. Such counsel would assist the families to understand the Royal Commission report and identifying gaps; to understand the powers of and processes used by the Chief Coroner; and to make the required response to her.

We note that state agencies and actors have full access to legal advice, which they have used as needed. This, yet again, creates a huge imbalance when families have not been provided with similar access to independent legal counsel, even to a minimal degree. There can be no justice when such a clear imbalance remains.

The Chief Coroner has the power to inquire into the causes of death and to make recommendations on actions and systemic changes that would prevent such deaths in the future. This is not limited to the immediate cause of death.

The Chief Coroner conducted an inquiry into deaths caused by the collapse of a building during the Christchurch earthquakes, after a Royal Commission Inquiry into that matter. That inquiry looked further than the immediate cause being the collapse of the building. Rather, the inquiry investigated the reasons why the building collapsed, including design and construction of the building.

Similarly, the Chief Coroner must inquire into the cause of death for the victims of the terrorist attacks into the Christchurch mosques. This includes a more in-depth inquiry into the path to radicalisation of the terrorist. The Royal Commission of Inquiry into these terrorist attacks was focused, in line with the terms of reference, on what the government knew or ought to have known about the terrorist. In fact, they were precluded from looking into wider matters, for example, the impact of social media platforms.

Furthermore, the evidence and submissions of state agencies has been sealed, and the hearings with them were held in private. There was no opportunity for members of the public to challenge any of the evidence, nor were any members of the public (or their legal counsel) allowed to gain security clearance in order to do so.

IWCNZ calls on the Chief Coroner to do all in her power to ensure justice for the victims.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.

The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>


 
 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 