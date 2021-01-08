Youth Police Pursuit: Parents Need The Consequences

Parents of the out-of-control youth who led police on a lengthy police pursuit need to be held to account and need to face consequences for their neglect, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“The issue of parental responsibility for youth who commit crime is not a new one, but very little seems to be happening with ensuring parents take responsibility” says Darroch Ball spokesperson for Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“There needs to be consequences and the courts need to enforce them” says Mr Ball.

“These youth were between just 12 and 14 years old. The responsibility of their actions lays directly at the feet of their parents. This type of offending by youth will just keep on occurring if we don’t address the root of the problems at home.”

“Those young children should have been at home, not out on the streets with idle hands.”

“The fact is there needs to be consequences for both these youth and their parents or the offending will continue and will see these youth graduate into adult court in just a few years’ time.”

