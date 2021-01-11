Rotorua’s Monument To Government Waste Structurally Insecure?
Monday, 11 January 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’
Union is alarmed to learn that
Rotorua’s Hemo Gorge Sculpture, labelled
a ‘monument to waste’ by locals,
potentially poses a health and safety risk due to structural
movements since its
installation.
Taxpayers’ Union
Rotorua Spokesman Jordan Williams says:
“Since the
monument was erected, reports of a visible tilt in the metal
base plate relative to the concrete foundation plate have
arisen. This causes (or partly causes) the sculpture to tilt
in the approximate direction of Whakarewarewa
Village.”
“We understand urgent enquiries have
been made to the Council about engineering assessments of
the monument’s safety – right in the middle of a State
Highway.”
“This omnishambles is already 50
percent overbudget and looks nothing like the concept
drawings despite running three years late. Now that
questions of engineering safety are being asked, the Council
needs to
front.”
