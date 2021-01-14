Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

January 26th 100 Days 4 Action Rally

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 10:46 am
Press Release: School strike 4 climate

The Youth of NZ will be standing up for climate action once again on January 26th outside of Parliament for School Strike 4 Climate NZ’s 100 Days 4 Action campaign rally.

“We believe it is vital to hold our new Labour-led government to account from the get-go. Like many, we have seen countless promises on policy, actions and goals in the past year - but we often question ourselves, what will they deliver? We are demanding real transformative action during this newly sworn-in government's first 100 days. It is time for real change, to protect our people, whenua & planet, for good.” Says SS4C NZ Coordinator and Media Representative, Ethan Reille

As climate change affects every New Zealander and every part of society, we are inviting everyone to join us. This rally will be intergenerational. Parents, teachers, aunties, uncles and grandparents are asked to join youth on January 26th to stand up for climate justice, and the many issues that follow such.

“Climate change is not only an environmental issue but a justice issue as well, we are demanding that the Government addresses it with this in mind. Not only do we have a real need to mitigate its impacts on our planet, but we must do so in a way which protects the people who live on it, particularly those on the frontlines of climate change. In its first 100 days, the Government must act to ensure that climate justice is a key component to their decisions throughout this Governmental term.” Says SS4C NZ Coordinator and Media Representative Ash Putt-Fallows

We have collated a list of demands from people across Aotearoa, New Zealand, which we demand the Government act on in it’s first 100 days. To which on January 26th, we will take to Parliament to demand that real climate action is taken, based on such demands.

“We need to advocate now for a sustainable future and that starts here. We need action and we need it now. We want our government to listen to us as youth and as New Zealanders. Our house is on fire, and soon, all that we know will be too.” Says Ethan Reille

School Strike 4 Climate NZ will meet outside parliament at 12:00pm on January 26th. We plan to chant, advocate and present the demands we have collated from the voices of the public. We invite the public to arrive at 12:30pm approx, where we then aim to present our demands to Labour MP, Ginny Anderson and other representatives of the Government at 12:45 pm. Then we will finish with an open mic session, catered for the public, to allow all voices to be heard, while there is an opportunity.

Our demands focus on what climate action New Zealanders want from our government. This includes:

  • Prohibiting the implementation of, and phase out the use of fossil fuels nationwide
  • Investing in a 100% Renewable Energy economy
  • Investing & implementing in a just transition
  • Honouring its [the Government’s] responsibility to our Pacific Island neighbours
  • Decreased Agriculture Emissions
  • Invests in Climate Education

“We are demanding more quick and effective action for our government to help mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change. We want climate justice and we want to be heard” Says Ash Putt-Fallows

