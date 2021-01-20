Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Game Animal Council Working To Improve New Rules For Firearms Users

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 10:25 am
Press Release: Game Animal Council

The Game Animal Council (GAC) is applying its expertise in the use of firearms for hunting to work alongside Police, other agencies and stakeholder groups to improve the compliance provisions for hunters and other firearms users.

The GAC has been a part of the Firearms Community Advisory Forum (FCAF) since 2018 and along with other hunting sector stakeholders successfully advocated for a number of practical changes to the Arms Legislation Act.

“While we continue to have concerns over the fairness and practicality of some aspects of the legislation we are working with Police and other groups seeking to develop practical rules and guidance going forward,” says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale. “A major part of this work is making sure Police fully understand the impact of the new rules from a user’s point of view and apply them fairly.”

A significant concern for the GAC has been the complexity and objectivity of the proposed new firearms licensing application process designed to identify whether an applicant is a ‘fit and proper person’.

“So far we have succeeded in getting aspects of the application process made more reasonable and additional changes we are working through will further simplify and enhance the natural justice provisions of the questionnaire without compromising public safety.”

The GAC also represents hunting interests on the Range Certification Engagement Group that is tasked with determining the appropriate application of recent legislative changes for shooting ranges.

“As drafted, the Arms Legislation Bill went beyond the intention to certify the activities of formal permanent ranges and instead sought to impose unnecessary and onerous compliance on informal and temporary ranges.”

“Clarification is necessary to make sure that hunters can conduct appropriate safety training and have somewhere to sight their rifles before going hunting. We know that having an accurately sighted-in rifle is essential for the ethical harvesting of game animals and that hunters require safe and compliant places to do this.”

“Positive progress is being made through the Range Certification Engagement Group to sort out some of these issues and it is expected that it will report back by June 2021 with recommendations that will then go out for public consultation,” says Gale.

The GAC wants to remind hunters and other firearms users that a number of changes relating to the licensing system came into effect on 24 December 2020. These are available at https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/firearms-and-safety/new-firearms-laws-and-what-they-mean/24-december-2020

There are also changes regarding the possession of centre-fire pump action rifles with some requiring an endorsement and a special permit. More information on eligibility for these and how to apply is available at https://www.police.govt.nz/advice-services/firearms-and-safety/new-firearms-laws-and-what-they-mean/prohibited-firearms-added.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, commerce and conservation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Game Animal Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 