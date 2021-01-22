Today Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty Becomes International Law

Ban Bomb Day event at the New Brighton Pier, 9am, on January 22nd, 2021

January 22nd, 2021, marks the first day the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) Enters into Force and becomes international law. Aotearoa NZ is one of the first countries to welcome in the new day, and the new dawn for nuclear disarmament. Proud nuclear free Kiwis will be gathering at the beach with banners and music to celebrate this momentous achievement and will kick start the global social media wave celebrating the milestone. We join over 50 other nations across the world who have vowed to Ban the Bomb by ratifying this Treaty. Celebrations are happening in over 85 countries across the globe. The celebration at New Brighton is being filmed and will be the opening sequence for the global livestream hosted by the International Campaign Against Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Join us at the New Brighton Pier, 9am on January 22nd, to bring in the dawn of a new chapter in Aotearoa's Nuclear Free story, with music, photos, banners, and flyers. Be a part of our proud disarmament history! All Welcome!

Aotearoa NZ played a leading role in the Treaty formation, with NZ’s disarmament Ambassador, HE Dell Higgie being a vice-president of the United Nations negotiating conference in 2017. Aotearoa NZ has played a leading role in disarmament issues globally and we are proud of our nuclear free heritage. New Zealand has continued to be a champion of this new Treaty by assisting our global partners to sign and ratify the Treaty.

You can read more about the Treaty on our website here.

This event is organized by the Disarmament and Security Centre (DSC).

The event listing is here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ban-bomb-day-tickets-133023353431

And here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1191939164558364

