Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwi Women Given The Chance To Be British High Commissioner For A Day

Friday, 22 January 2021, 10:37 am
Press Release: British High Commission

British High Commissioner to New Zealand Laura Clarke is calling on young women aged 17 to 25 to apply for the annual ‘Be British High Commissioner for the Day’ competition.

The winner will have the opportunity to become an ‘honorary High Commissioner’, get an insight into what it’s like to be an Ambassador or High Commissioner, and lead a diplomatic mission.

She will accompany Laura Clarke on an exciting programme to mark International Women’s Day on 8 March – including meeting with influential leaders and taking over the mission’s social media pages.

To apply, applicants need to submit a one-minute video to the UKinNZ application portal setting out how they think we can we learn from the Covid-19 pandemic to build a more gender-equal society.

Applications open from Friday 22 January to Monday 22 February, with the winner announced shortly afterwards.

Her Excellency Laura Clarke OBE, British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said: 

"This competition is a great opportunity for young New Zealanders to meet inspiring women and learn about some of the exciting issues we work on – from negotiating trade agreements to tackling climate change.

"It gives our future female leaders the chance to not only see what life is like inside a diplomatic mission, but to be given a platform to talk about how we can improve the lives of women and girls globally.

“I encourage any young Kiwi women with an interest in international affairs and tackling gender inequality to apply.”

Last year's competition winner was University of Otago student Kate Hellings, who sat in on various meetings with leading women and attended the High Commission’s annual International Women’s Day Wonder Women function at Laura Clarke’s official residence, Homewood.

Kate Hellings said:

“I encourage all young women who would think about applying to be High Commissioner for the Day to really take the time to think about how they can improve gender inequality in New Zealand. Not only did I get to meet some of the most amazing females in the industry, but the British High Commission team made the most amazing programme for me.

“I was honoured to be selected as it is an extremely valuable and educational experience, and one that I will not forget.”

The winner will need to be available for the duration of the day on Monday 8 March 2021. If the winner is not based in Wellington, flights and accommodation will be covered by the British High Commission.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from British High Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Demise Of The Tokyo Olympics

As the Covid vaccines roll out around the world, the Tokyo Olympics are looming as a major test of when (and whether) something akin to global normality can return – to international travel, to global tourism, to professional sport and to mass gatherings of human beings. Currently though, it looks like a forlorn hope that Japan will be able to host the Olympics in late July. Herd immunity on any significant scale seems possible only by December 2021, at the earliest... More>>

 

Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:

USA: Prime Minister Congratulates President Joe Biden On His Inauguration

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America. “I look forward to building a close relationship with President Biden and working with him on issues that matter ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Cook Islanders To Resume Travel To New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown have announced passengers from the Cook Islands can resume quarantine-free travel into New Zealand from 21 January, enabling access to essential services such ... More>>

ALSO:

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 