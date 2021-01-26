Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

School Strike 4 Climate NZ's January 26th 100 Days 4 Action Rally

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 8:05 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

The Youth of NZ will be standing up for climate action once again, on January 26th outside of Parliament for School Strike 4 Climate NZ’s 100 Days 4 Action campaign rally.

“COVID-19 may have stopped us in our tracks in the past. However, I tend to ask myself, why we can’t respond to this Climate Emergency, in the same way that we responded to COVID-19?

Why can’t we direct such a ‘can do’ attitude towards this crisis, and why can’t we unite behind climate change, the same way we united behind COVID-19?” Says SS4C NZ Spokesperson & Media Representative, Ethan Reille

As climate change affects every New Zealander and every part of society, we are inviting everyone to join us. This rally will be intergenerational. Parents, teachers, aunties, uncles and grandparents are asked to join youth on January 26th to stand up for climate justice, and the many issues that follow such.

“We acknowledge how widespread this global crisis is, hence why we have collated our list of demands from ourselves as well as the public & people of Aotearoa. Now is the time to acknowledge those at the frontlines of this crisis, and put them at the centre of our recovery.

The time for action is now!” SS4C NZ Spokesperson & Media Representative, Ash Putt-Fallows We have collated a list of demands from people across Aotearoa, New Zealand, which we demand the Government act on in it’s first 100 days of office. To which tomorrow, we will take to Parliament to demand that real climate action is taken, based on such demands, by our Government.

“We know that the cost of inaction is everything. Without a robust response, we will lose our homes, our culture and most importantly our tangata and our whenua. While we still have time we must act for the sake of future generations. Time is well and truly running out.” Says SS4C NZ Spokesperson & Media Representative, Ethan Reille.

School Strike 4 Climate NZ will meet outside parliament at 12:00pm on January 26th. We plan to chant, advocate and present the demands we have collated from the voices of the public. We invite the public to arrive at 12:30pm approx, where we then aim to present our demands to Minister for Climate Change, Hon. James Shaw as well as other representatives of the Government at 12:45 pm. They aim to finish with an open mic session, catered for the public, to allow all voices to be heard, while there is an opportunity.

Our demands focus on what climate action New Zealanders want from our government. This includes:

Prohibiting the implementation of, and phase out the use of fossil fuels nationwide

Investing in a 100% Renewable Energy economy

Investing & implementing in a just transition

Honouring its [the Government’s] responsibility to our Pacific Island neighbours

Decreased Agriculture Emissions

Invests in Climate Education

“Our collective future is at stake, so our Government must take on real transformative action.

The time to act is NOW - every day is crucial to fight this crisis, our house is on fire, and soon all that we know will be too” SS4C NZ Spokesperson & Media Representative, Ash Putt-Fallows

