Failed Consultation Leads To Loss Of Māori Legacy At Unitec
Thursday, 28 January 2021, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release
The whānau of Te Ahikaiata Turei supported by Māori and
non-Māori staff at Unitec will take back a portrait of the
Tūhoe leader who led the establishment of Te Noho
Kotahitanga Marae and the values that brought the institute
back from the brink of closure in 2018.
His daughter
Tui Ah Loo says her father's legacy has been trampled by the
actions of the institutes newly appointed Board and CEO who
have refused to engage authentically with Māori as treaty
partners in a recent restructure which has seen the loss of
more leaders integral to maintaining Māori staff and
students’ safety.
Tui Ah Loo represented Māori at
Unitec as Chair of the Rūnanga and says despite numerous
attempts to engage in a meaningful way and provide
solutions. The new governance structure and CEO have failed
to uphold mana ōrite and the obligations of Te Pūkenga
charter which is to give effect to Te Tiriti at governance,
management and operational levels.
The failed
negotiations have led to Tui Ah Loo resigning as Rūnanga
Chair.
"I am taking my father home, if they can't
honour his legacy and for what he has done for race
relations in Aotearoa, then they do not have the honour to
keep him in their
boardroom".
