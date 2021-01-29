Māori Staff At Unitec In Crisis

Māori staff are devastated that the Chair of the
Rūnanga, Tui Ah Loo, has resigned as a result of disrespect
shown to Māori at Te Whare Wānanga o Wairaka, Unitec. Tui
Ah Loo is a highly regarded Māori leader, with more than 21
years of service in this institution. Her work follows in
the legacy of her father, Sir John Joseph Te Ahikaiata Turei
and her mother Lady Te Huinga Turei, who were integral in
the establishment of Te Noho Kotahinga Marae on the Unitec
campus.
In
response to the attack on mana Māori at the governance and
leadership levels, Tui will remove the photo of her father,
Sir John Turei, tomorrow at 10am. Māori at Unitec, along
with their non-Māori colleagues, will join her whānau to
acknowledge and support their stand in
resistance.
Tomorrow also marks the last day of Māori
Executive leader, Glenn Mckay, who departs amidst
accusations of institutional racism. Te Roopu Mataara,
Unitec Māori Staff Collective, have expressed fear for
their cultural safety in an institution that will have no
Māori senior leadership at governance and executive level.
Māori staff are highly distressed by dismantling of senior
Māori leadership, and continue to call for co-leadership in
a partnership approach driven by Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and
Unitec’s Partnership Agreement, Te Noho
Kotahitanga.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>
Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>
The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>
Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>
The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>
Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>
New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>
RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>
To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>