Māori Staff At Unitec In Crisis

Māori staff are devastated that the Chair of the Rūnanga, Tui Ah Loo, has resigned as a result of disrespect shown to Māori at Te Whare Wānanga o Wairaka, Unitec. Tui Ah Loo is a highly regarded Māori leader, with more than 21 years of service in this institution. Her work follows in the legacy of her father, Sir John Joseph Te Ahikaiata Turei and her mother Lady Te Huinga Turei, who were integral in the establishment of Te Noho Kotahinga Marae on the Unitec campus.

In response to the attack on mana Māori at the governance and leadership levels, Tui will remove the photo of her father, Sir John Turei, tomorrow at 10am. Māori at Unitec, along with their non-Māori colleagues, will join her whānau to acknowledge and support their stand in resistance.

Tomorrow also marks the last day of Māori Executive leader, Glenn Mckay, who departs amidst accusations of institutional racism. Te Roopu Mataara, Unitec Māori Staff Collective, have expressed fear for their cultural safety in an institution that will have no Māori senior leadership at governance and executive level. Māori staff are highly distressed by dismantling of senior Māori leadership, and continue to call for co-leadership in a partnership approach driven by Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and Unitec’s Partnership Agreement, Te Noho Kotahitanga.

