Submission On The Protected Disclosures Bill
Friday, 29 January 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General
The Education and Workforce Committee is seeking
submissions on the Protected Disclosures (Protection of
Whistleblowers) Bill. This Bill proposes to strengthen
whistleblowing processes for encouraging and protecting
staff who speak up about wrongdoing.
We've published
our submission on the Bill on
our website.
We’d like your
feedback: Our website includes a feedback form.
Please tell us if you found our information
useful.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News
For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>