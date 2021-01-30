Penny Bicknell Saga Demonstrates Why New Zealand Needs Better Anti-corruption Laws
Saturday, 30 January 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Reacting to news that former Provincial Growth
Fund Principal Regional Advisor Penny Bicknell has
become
chief executive of a firm that received
$17.87 million by the fund less than a year earlier, Jordan
Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union
says:
“This situation simply should not be
allowed to happen – and in many countries it would be
unlawful.”
“One of the most common ways corruption
occurs is when jobs are offered or implied for those making
procurement or regulatory decisions by the subject firms. As
a result, most OECD countries have bars or stand-down
periods for public servants taking jobs related to projects
they facilitate or regulate. It is naive and risky that New
Zealand allows this situation to occur.”
“It is
not difficult to imagine the Labour Party’s reaction if
this situation was occurring while they were in opposition.
All MPs who care about good process and avoiding perceptions
of corruption should do their duty and prevent this
situation.”
