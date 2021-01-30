Penny Bicknell Saga Demonstrates Why New Zealand Needs Better Anti-corruption Laws

Reacting to news that former Provincial Growth Fund Principal Regional Advisor Penny Bicknell has become chief executive of a firm that received $17.87 million by the fund less than a year earlier, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union says:

“This situation simply should not be allowed to happen – and in many countries it would be unlawful.”

“One of the most common ways corruption occurs is when jobs are offered or implied for those making procurement or regulatory decisions by the subject firms. As a result, most OECD countries have bars or stand-down periods for public servants taking jobs related to projects they facilitate or regulate. It is naive and risky that New Zealand allows this situation to occur.”

“It is not difficult to imagine the Labour Party’s reaction if this situation was occurring while they were in opposition. All MPs who care about good process and avoiding perceptions of corruption should do their duty and prevent this situation.”

