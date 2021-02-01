Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Racism Forces Unitec Rūnanga Resignations

Monday, 1 February 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: Maori at Unitec

Further resignations have been tendered from the Rūnanga, in the wake of what has been described as “institutional racism” at Unitec. Following the departure of Chairperson Tui Ah Loo on Friday, also resigning is the Deputy Chair, Megan Tunks, and Rūnanga member and Principal of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi, Hare Rua.

In her resignation letter Megan Tunks says, “I cannot be part of an institution that perpetuates structural inequities and racism”.

These three Rūnanga members have deep connections to Māori education communities in West Auckland, and are appalled at the blatant disrespect and disregard for Māori in recent months. On Friday, the ceremonial removal of a photo of Sir John Te Ahikaiata Turei from the Unitec Boardroom by the Turei whānau, was one of the most serious and significant things Māori can do to show a breach of trust and confidence. Over 300 people gathered in support and solidarity of the Turei whānau.

As a result of the inability of the Unitec/MIT Board Chair, Peter Winder, to engage honourably with the Rūnanga and Te Roopu Mataara (Unitec Māori staff collective), a vote of no confidence in the Chair and the CEO has been issued. Māori at Unitec assert that Treaty-based relationships require open and transparent dialogue, based on an authentic and respectful relationship.

The processes undertaken to appoint the new CEO, Gus Gilmore, and his restructure of the integrated Executive Leadership Team, have ignored the voice and mana of Māori. As a result, the Māori Executive Director also departed on Friday, leaving Māori staff without any senior Māori leadership and feeling vulnerable and unsafe.

Māori at Unitec and supporters begin their hīkoi to uplift the photograph of Sir John Te Ahikaiata Turei, Friday 29th January 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori at Unitec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The GameStop Saga, And Fox’s Bad News

For over a decade, the stock market in the US (and everywhere else) has been utterly detached from the lives and the wellbeing of ordinary people. During 2020 for instance, as the Covid economic recession raged and jobs were lost a rates unseen since the Great Depression, the Wall Street speculators treated it as just another day at the races. While Middle America burned, the tycoon sector partied on regardless... More>>



 
 

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 