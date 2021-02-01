Climate Change Report: Prime Minister Must Rule Out 30c Jump In Petrol Taxes

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to stick to her pre-election promise not to hike petrol taxes and swiftly reject the Climate Change Commission’s suggestion of increasing fuel costs by up to 30 cents per litre.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says: “Some of the Climate Change Commission’s advice will take a while for the Government to process, but the suggestion of a hike to fuel tax can and should be addressed immediately.”

“Prior to the election, Jacinda Ardern made a promise that her Government would not increase fuel tax any further. Now a major report she commissioned is floating a further 30 cent tax hike. The Prime Minister must confirm that her promise to New Zealanders still stands. It’s a matter of integrity: if she abandons this promise at the whim of a working group, what other promises will be broken?”

“Fuel tax is nasty enough as it is. It disproportionately hit the poor, who generally own older, less efficient vehicles, and for whom electric vehicles aren’t realistic. It’s not good enough for the Beehive to expect shift workers in outer suburbs to ‘get the bus’ or cycle while the rich can go electric.”

The Climate Change Commission’s draft advice for consultation references the 30 cent figure on page 84.

