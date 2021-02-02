E Tū Lifewise Members Left On The Hook As Employer Pursues Lockout

E tū Lifewise members are still battling to see a lockout taken off the table as their employer keeps them on the hook by withdrawing its lockout notices and then issuing new ones, causing stress and hardship to all involved.

Their employer, Lifewise, issued lockout notices for two separate periods – both in February – after their homecare workforce took industrial action when Lifewise reneged on terms for a collective agreement and refused to address workers’ low number of guaranteed hours. It then withdrew the notices at the last minute.

Now new lockout notices have been issued for an 11-day period, commencing in mid-February.

E tū members have been in negotiations with Lifewise – a part of the Methodist Mission – about their collective and conditions since mid-2019. Desperate to see change, members began taking industrial action in December.

E tū Lifewise members will be picketing tomorrow afternoon outside the Lifewise offices at 227 Mount Eden Road for their employer to withdraw the new lockout notices.

When: Wednesday 3 February

Where: 227 Mt Eden Road, Mount Eden, Auckland

Time: 3.30pm onwards

Available: E tū Lifewise delegates, family members, and church members will be available for comment at the picket. Please contact Kirsty McCully for more information and to be put in touch with them.

