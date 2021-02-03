Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ombudsman Releases Latest LGOIMA Reports

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 11:00 am
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier today published his latest four reports into Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 (LGOIMA) practice and compliance at local authorities.

"This latest batch of investigations confirms that in councils of every size and type, strong and positive leadership is the most important element in establishing a culture of openness and backing that up with the right tools and training", Mr Boshier says.

Mr Boshier says his investigations into Buller District Council and into Tauranga, Invercargill, and Porirua City Councils resulted in suggested actions for improvement such as LGOIMA training, record keeping guidance, and policies.

"I don’t expect practice to look identical in every council I investigate. Councils need to ‘cut their cloth’ according to their size and resource," Mr Boshier says.

"What I look for is whether Councils are using the best practices for their circumstances, and whether staff responsible for LGOIMA-whether that be one person or 50 people-are getting training and support for excellent practice".

Mr Boshier says in addition to suggested actions for improvements across all the councils, he made six formal recommendations for Invercargill City Council to achieve the key elements of effective LGOIMA practice.

"A significant culture shift has been initiated at Invercargill City Council, and this is an opportunity to build on that and increase the Council’s LGOIMA capability," Mr Boshier says.

"I’m confident that the Chief Executive is committed to building capability and implementing my recommendations to effect positive change."

Read reports: LGOIMA practice reports: Buller District Council, Invercargill City Council, Porirua City Council and Tauranga City Council

