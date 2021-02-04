NZ History Curriculum Must Cover 1980s Reforms

The proposed New Zealand History curriculum must be amended with material on the economic reform of the 1980s, says the Taxpayers' Union.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The proposed New Zealand History curriculum is bereft of economic history, raising a real concern that young Kiwis won’t learn about the achievements of the Fourth Labour Government. How are students to understand New Zealand’s path to wealth and freedom if they don’t know about the productivity-boosting impact of Sir Roger Douglas’s deregulation and tax cuts?”

“Preposterously, the proposed curriculum instead teaches the history of labour movements! Instead of teaching kids how to privatise state assets and implement a single-rate GST, the Government is telling them how to go on strike. That smacks of left-wing bias and propaganda.”

© Scoop Media