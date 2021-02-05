Crimes Against Humanity, NZ Govt Should Support Uyghurs
Uyghur Solidarity Aotearoa New
Zealand are disturbed and upset at the news that Uyghur
women are suffering a crime against humanity by horrific
sexual abuse in the concentration camps in East Turkestan,
also known as Xinjiang Autonomous Uyghur Region, due to
China’s Governmental occupation and
oppression.
“We are
horrified by the recent reports of sexual violence as an act
of social control of Uyghur women” Uyghur Solidarity
Aotearoa New Zealand Spokesperson Eliana Darroch
says.
“We are aware of
unconsented sterilisation and forced birth control, one of
the factors which make it clear the Uyghur oppression is a
genocide. These new reports by survivors and witnesses about
appalling rape and abuse add another aspect of
horror.
“The
concentration camps were never “re-education” camps.
They are places of mass imprisonment, torture, brainwashing,
and human rights abuses. Rape is an act of physical,
spiritual, emotional, and cultural domination. What is
happening to these Uyghur women is a crime against
humanity.
“The news of
the way these women are being treated in the concentration
camps is very difficult for us to process, as women, as
feminists, as sexual assault survivors, as humans with
empathy.
“The
extreme violence being put upon these Muslim women, because
they are Muslim and a cultural minority in the eyes of
China’s government, is a cruelty steeped in Islamophobia
and imperialism.
We
hope that the witnesses’ reports will embolden the New
Zealand government to take the plight of the Uyghurs into
account with our country's ethical and moral obligations to
the world. We have seen Jacinda Ardern extend support and
compassion to the Muslim community in New Zealand, against
Islamophobia. Jacinda Ardern is a strong woman who many look
up to, and a feminist. We ask that this culture and attitude
of kindness extends to Uyghur women, suffering
indescribably, who need our international help the
most.
“We all need
to work together internationally to hold a standard of human
rights. Through the brave testimony of survivors we know
that crimes against humanity are happening to the Uyghurs.
Our government should be working through every available
channel, at the United Nations, through human rights
organisations, and with allies, to provide a lifeline and
support for the Uyghur
people.
“This is the ‘Never Again’ moment of our generation. New Zealand can do more to support the Uyghur people.”
Reference: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-55794071