Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust Funding Round Now Open

Friday, 5 February 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The next round of funding from the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust will open on February 10, 2021.

Trust chairman, Mr Kai Luey, encourages members of the public to make applications for proposals that support the aims of the Trust.

The Trust funds activities that promote the preservation and awareness of Chinese New Zealand history and the contributions of early Chinese settlers. Project proposals also need to show that they provide tangible support for Chinese New Zealanders’ history, language and culture.

The Trust distributes up to $200,000 in grants to organisations and individuals through two funding rounds each year.

Funding from the Trust has supported commissioned works from selected writers and researchers to produce histories on New Zealand fruit shops, laundries, churches and merchants, and various cultural events and Chinese New Year celebrations.

To apply for funding, or to learn more about the Chinese Poll Tax Heritage Trust and its work, please visit the Community Matters website:

www.communitymatters.govt.nz or phone 0800 824 824.

Applications for funding close on 24 March 2021

