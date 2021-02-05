Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Refugee Quota To Resume On A Limited Basis

Friday, 5 February 2021, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Immigration NZ

New Zealand’s Refugee Quota Programme is resuming with small groups of refugee families beginning to arrive for resettlement in February 2021.

New Zealand’s annual refugee programme is a reflection of our international humanitarian commitments to provide protection to people who are not able to return safely to their home country.

Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) General Manager Refugee and Migrant Services, Fiona Whiteridge says since March last year, the quota refugee programme has been on hold as New Zealand focused on a nationwide COVID-19 response, with the exception of only a small number of priority emergency cases of refugees have been resettled.

“INZ has been working with partners on plans to resume refugee resettlement when international travel and transit routes are available. Refugee arrivals will also comply with New Zealand’s COVID-19 health requirements” Fiona Whiteridge says.

“With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country, to begin their new lives.”

The first group of 35 refugees to arrive in February are the first of a few similar sized cohorts to arrive. They will all complete a 14-day stay in government managed isolation facilities.

“INZ and the Managed Isolation and Quarantine agency (MIQ) are working closely together to coordinate the arrival of refugees to minimise any impact on available places at isolation facilities and ensure that the limited resumption of New Zealand’s refugee commitments does not displace other people,” Fiona Whiteridge says.

After completing managed isolation, the families will transfer to Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa (the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre) where they will complete their reception programme and finalise housing arrangements, before moving to planned settlement locations across New Zealand.

Notes for editors:

· Each quota refugee group will comprise of between 35 to 70 individuals. The total number of arrivals will likely be around 210 refugees up to 30 June 2021. However, this number is dependent on international travel and transit arrangements.

· To manage the impact on available spaces at managed isolation facilities, the number of refugee quota arrivals will be coordinated between Immigration New Zealand (INZ) and the Managed Isolation and Quarantine agency (MIQ).

· Health and safety infection control processes are already in place for people arriving at Auckland International Airport and for transfers to managed isolation facilities. During the managed isolation stay, COVID-19 infection control measures and processes, and a testing regime will be in place.

· Refugees who arrive in New Zealand under the Refugee Quota Programme are granted Permanent Residence status in New Zealand and will not pay managed isolation fees.

· Families will move to refugee quota settlement locations, which will be confirmed closer to the time of arrival, and families will not depart Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa (Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre) until housing has been secured in their resettlement location.

· In October 2020, it was agreed that New Zealand would resettle a number of cases identified as emergency priority, and to prioritise three cases under the refugee family reunification category. As at 26 January, a total of 50 people have arrived in New Zealand under these priorities.

· The impact of COVID-19 globally, including on safe commercial international travel and transit routes means that the number and size of quota refugee intakes will not reach the planned quota of 1,500 places for 2020/21.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Immigration NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Investing In Coastal Shipping

The enduring damage done by the economic reforms of the 1980/1990s is still playing out in the communities that lost thousands of well-paid full time jobs, and with a subsequent influx of drugs, domestic violence and mental health problems. A far less visible victim of the market mania for de-regulation has been coastal shipping. As Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison recently pointed out:.. More>>

 

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Trade: New Zealand Welcomes News Of UK Request To Join CPTPP

Trade and Export Growth Minister, Damien O’Connor, today welcomed the United Kingdom’s intention to submit a formal request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). “The challenges facing the global trade and ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 