Rise For Lives Organises Peace Walks In 9 Cities In New Zealand

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 6:47 am
Press Release: Rise For Lives

Rise For Lives, a new youth-led peace and human rights movement is organising a national peace walk which will take place on the 27th of February, 2021 to bring attention to the Yemeni Crisis, the largest humanitarian crisis on the planet in the past 100 years.

Nine cities will be participating in this national peace walk. Some cities will have amazing speakers, singers, and dancers at their walks.

To gain a deeper understanding of the situation in Yemen, the youth behind Rise For Lives have reached out to the United Nations. They have provided them with facts about the dire situation in the country and linked the movement with key persons who were able to provide more insight into the crisis and who have offered to provide support for this fast growing movement.

The youth behind Rise For Lives call for governments and influencers from all around the world to stand up and take action to help end the conflict in Yemen and help the people of Yemen.

This walk is the beginning of more national peace walks and events in New Zealand in 2021. The movement now also has global members and more and more people from all around the world are showing interest in joining.

Walks Details:

“Around 24 million people are suffering in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis yet most of the world doesn’t even know about it. The youth behind Rise For Lives want to see the Yemeni crisis coming to an end not tomorrow or the day after but today!” -Timi Barabas- Rise for Lives Founder and National Coordinator. " I am very proud of the so many young people who have put so much hard work into growing this movement.”

In addition to organizing walks around the country, Rise for Lives raises funds to support Yemeni people.
Donations can be made via: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/donate-for-the-yemenis-rise-to-save-lives

About Rise for Lives

Rise For Lives is a youth movement based in New Zealand and active globally. It was founded in early August 2020 by Timi Barabas (19) with the hope to inspire people to stand up in unity for peace in war-torn countries like Yemen and encourage world leaders to take action to help the millions of people suffering in these countries.

More information available on the website: https://www.riseforlives.org

About Yemen Crisis

Yemen is the largest humanitarian crisis in the world in the last 100 years, with more than 24 million people (80% of the population) in need of humanitarian assistance, including more than 12 million children. Since the conflict escalated in March 2015, the country has become a living hell for the country’s children. Sanitation and clean water are in short supply and one in five children under the age of five in parts of Yemen are estimated to be acutely malnourished. Only half of health facilities are functioning, and many that remain operational lack basic equipment like masks and gloves, let alone oxygen and other essential supplies to treat the coronavirus. Many health workers are receiving no salaries or incentives.

