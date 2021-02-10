Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Submissions Now Open For: Local Electoral (Māori Wards And MāoriConstituencies) Amendment Bill

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 6:50 am
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee has invited public submissions on the Local Electoral (Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Bill without a closing date. A closing date for public submissions is to be considered at the committee’s next meeting. A further press release detailing the date will be sent out after it has been agreed.

This bill seeks to amend the Local Electoral Act 2001 (the Act) to improve Māori representation in local government.

It aims to do this by removing provisions in the Act that allow for the use of binding polls in the decision to establish Māori wards or constituencies. It would also remove the use of binding polls in decisions about whether a local district or region should be divided into multiple Māori wards or constituencies. These provisions do not apply to general wards and constituencies, and have been used by electors to overturn some decisions made by local authorities.

The bill also seeks to amend the part of the Act which gives local authorities the ability to require a referendum on a wide range of proposals, policies, services, objectives and issues. Consequently, any referendum on the establishment of Māori or general wards and constituencies could not be binding.

The bill aims to provide a transitional period to give local authorities the opportunity to make or revoke resolutions about these polls, their outcomes, and any decisions to hold them, in time for the 2022 local elections. This transitional period would end on Friday, 21 May 2021. After the commencement date in the bill, no such binding poll could be held, regardless of any actions taken before the commencement date.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill.

For more details about the bill:

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Affairs Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Matariki Will Be A Valuable Cultural Counterpart To Waitangi Day

Now that Matariki has been added to the roster of national holidays, it is bound to become more meaningful than most of our other holiday occasions, many of which have lost much of the symbolic power they once had. For example: the religious holidays (Christmas and Easter) have declining relevance in a secular, multi-cultural nation. To a significant extent, Christian beliefs and church attendance have lost their dominant role in the life of the community. The holidays may remain, while the reason for them fades... More>>

 

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Green Party: Air NZ’s Possible Assistance To Saudi Military Ships Committing Atrocities In Yemen Appalling

The Green Party strongly condemns the revelation that Air New Zealand may have provided assistance and maintenance to Saudi Arabian vessels involved in committing atrocities in Yemen. “My thoughts go to the Yemeni community who continue to suffer one of ... More>>

Government: First COVID-19 Vaccine Approved

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed Medsafe’s provisional approval of New Zealand’s first COVID-19 vaccine. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 