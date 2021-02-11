Have Your Say On The Budget Policy Statement 2021

The Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for submissions on the Budget Policy Statement. The committee is required to report back to the House within 40 days of the Budget Policy Statement being released.

The Budget Policy Statement 2021 (BPS) sets out the Government’s priorities for the 2021 Budget. It explains the approach being used to develop the Budget and the broad parameters within which decisions will be made.

The BPS 2021 has five wellbeing priorities:

· Just Transition – Supporting the transition to a climate-resilient, sustainable and low-emissions economy while building back from COVID-19.

· Future of Work – Enabling all New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses to benefit from new technologies and lift productivity and wages through innovation, and support into employment those most affected by COVID-19, including women and young people.

· Māori and Pacific – Lifting Māori and Pacific incomes, skills and opportunities, and combatting the impacts of COVID-19.

· Child Wellbeing – Reducing child poverty and improving child wellbeing

· Physical and Mental Wellbeing – Supporting improved health outcomes for all New Zealanders and keeping COVID-19 out of our communities.

The BPS also contains a Wellbeing Outlook (as well as an Economic and Fiscal Outlook) that describes the current state of wellbeing in New Zealand.

Make a submission on the Budget Policy Statement by 12 noon on Monday, 15 March 2021.

